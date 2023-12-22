AIICO Secures 5% Stake in InfraCredit

AIICO Insurance Plc has acquired a five per cent shareholding in Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited. InfraCredit through a state- ment announced that AIICO is now the second domestic institutional investors to be admitted by the infrastructure credit guarantee institution. The first was Leadway Assurance Plc.

“Further to this new equity investment, InfraCredit’s paid- in capital base will increase to $175.14 million (c. N148.55bn) translating to an aggregate guarantee issuing capacity of up to N742.77bn (c.USD 875.7 million). “The equity investment will be part of InfraCredit’s core capital and will enhance Infra- Credit’s guarantee issuing capacity to sustain InfraCredit’s ‘AAA’ credit rating.

It will also result in the diversification of InfraCredit’s ownership structure in line with its envisioned capital structure. “InfraCredit would continue to deploy innovative credit enhancement solutions in mobilizing private sector financing for infrastructure projects in key sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Speaking on the investment, the Chief Executive Officer of AIICO Insurance, Babatunde Fajemirokun, said that it signalled its commitment to infrastructure development in the country. He said: “This investment is the evolution of what we at AIICO Insurance believe will be a long-term partnership with InfraCredit.

Over the past two years, AIICO Insurance has invested in InfraCredit guaranteed bonds and participated in novel financing arrangements promoted by the company to bring infrastructure investment to areas that have been significantly underserved. “With this investment, AIICO Insurance underscores its commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap in the country, partnering with InfraCredit for the long haul.”