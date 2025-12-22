AIICO Marks Significant Milestone With New Identity

AIICO Insurance Plc has officially unveiled its refreshed brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as one of Nigeria’s most trusted and established insurance institutions.

The brand refresh signals renewed energy, youthfulness and innovation, while reinforcing the company’s longstanding commitment to trust, reliability and exceptional customer experience.

The unveiling, which took place on Friday, December 12, brings to life a revitalised visual and experiential identity designed to reflect modernity, optimism and relevance in a rap idly evolving marketplace.

The refreshed brand is a representation of AIICO’s forward-thinking vision—one that connects with today’s dynamic consumers without losing touch with the values that have sustained it for over six decades.

AIICO serves a diverse customer base spanning multiple generations, from long-standing policyholders who have built their trust over years, to younger, digitally-savvy customers seeking flexible, accessible, and future-focused financial protection.

The new identity embraces this broad spectrum, positioning AIICO as a brand that evolves with its customers while remaining rooted in its legacy of dependability and service excellence.

Speaking at the unveil, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AIICO Insurance Plc., described the brand refresh as both a strategic and cultural shift for the organisation. He said: “Today’s unveiling represents more than a new look; it represents a renewed mindset.

“We have refreshed our identity to reflect the vibrancy, resilience and forward momentum of our brand. While our appearance has evolved, our promise remains unchanged: to protect, to serve, and to continually place the customer at the centre of everything we do. This refresh reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions for this generation and the next.”