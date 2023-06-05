The Management of AII- CO Insurance Plc. has refuted a recent report in the media concerning a suit filed by a Lagos-based legal practitioner accusing the company of breach of contract. A statement issued by the company’s management urged the public to ignore the publication, stressing that AIICO is committed to upholding transparency, integrity and principles of justice.

In the said report, the lawyer had alleged that AIICO refused to pay his insurance policy entitlement, and thus breached the insurance contract between them. He also alleged that the Insurance company refused to respond to his letter.

But, AIICO in its statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulating story on some online media with the headline “Lagos lawyer drags AIICO Insurance company to court over breach of contract,” which we find to AIICO Insurance refutes ‘misleading’ allegations of breach of contract be sensational and misleading.

“It is important to clarify that the headline implies that AIICO Insurance breached the contract with its client, whereas the reality is that the client failed to fulfil his contractual obligations to the letter, which failure actually undermines the purport of this insurance contract. “As a responsible corporate entity, we choose not to engage in any commentary regarding the ongoing legal case, allowing the legal proceedings to follow its due course. We firmly believe in the judicial system and its ability to determine the truth and dispense of the matter accordingly.

“Consequently, we refrain from making any public statements until the conclusion of the current judicial process, whereupon we will address the matter appropriately. We remain steadfast in upholding our commit- ment to transparency, integrity and the principles of justice”.