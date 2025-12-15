AIICO Insurance Forecasts N5.06bn Profit For Q1 2026

AIICO Insurance Plc has projected a profit after tax of N5.06 billion for the first quarter ending 31 March 2026, according to its earnings forecast prepared under the IFRS 17 reporting framework.

The insurer expects gross written premium to rise to N48.4 billion in Q1 2026, with insurance revenue estimated at N37.8 billion. Non-life business lines are projected to contribute 43.1 per cent of total premium, while Ordinary Life and Group Life businesses will account for 29.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively.

AIICO stated that investment income will be largely supported by increased yields from fixed-income securities and other financial assets. The report also reflects several non-cash adjustments, including depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and fair value gains or losses.

According to the company, its 2025 performance was adversely impacted by an FX loss of approximately N25.2 billion resulting from the depreciation of the naira. Despite this, AIICO anticipates a 20 per cent growth in insurance service results in 2026 as economic conditions stabilize and exposure to FX-related shocks declines.

Insurance service margins are projected to ease from 12.4 per cent to 8.6 per cent by the end of Q1 2026. For the first quarter of 2026, the insurer is forecasting an insurance service result of N3.26 billion and net investment income of N20.85 billion.

After factoring in other income and expenses, pre-tax profit is expected to reach N5.65 billion, with profit after tax settling at N5.06 billion.

AIICO’s cash flow forecast shows a net operating cash inflow of N12.38 billion in Q1 2026. Investing activities are projected to result in an outflow of N4.96 billion, while financing activities will generate an additional outflow of N8.65 billion.

Despite these pressures, the company expects an overall increase of N4.87 billion in its cash and cash equivalents, closing the quarter with a balance of N24.08 billion, up from N19.83 billion at the start of the period.