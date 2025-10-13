AIICO Honors Retiring Employees

AIICO Insurance Plc recently hosted a glamorous retirement party in honour of eight distinguished members of staff who concluded their meritorious service after decades of unwavering commitment.

The colourful evening of music, entertainment, family, and friendship brought together the retirees, their families, senior management, and colleagues from across generations, in what became a moving celebration of legacy, growth, and renewal.

The event was not only a farewell but also a statement of what AIICO represents: a workplace where careers are nurtured, values are passed across generations, and employees thrive in an environment of strength, stability, and timeless relevance.

Speaking at the event, AIICO Insurance Plc’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, described the evening as a celebration of dedication, resilience, and legacy. He commended the retirees for their invaluable contributions to the company’s growth, noting that their individual journeys embody the values that define AIICO – service excellence, trust, team spirit, entrepreneurship, and professionalism.

“Our retirees have each left footprints of impact on people, on teams, and on this company,” he said. “They may be retiring today, but they are certainly not tired. This next chapter is an opportunity to continue shining, to be ambassadors of AIICO wherever they go, and to remain examples of what a successful career and retirement look like.”

Mr. Fajemirokun also extended heartfelt appreciation to the families of the retirees for the encouragement and support that made it possible for them to give their best at work, emphasizing that their sacrifices have been a quiet but powerful part of the AIICO success story.