AIICO charges agents on hardwork, dedication

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, has charged agents with the company to increase their tempo of dedication so as to produce more positive results. He gave the advice during the 2023 performance appreciation award for the sales agents.

According to a press statement issued by the company’s Digital Marketing and Communications Manager, Mr. Segun Olalandu, the awards are organised annually to recognise, appreciate and reward top performers. The event, which was the climax of the company’s weeklong Annual Agency Retreat, was organised by AIICO”s Retail Business Division under whose purview the Agency salesforce operates. Speaking at the event, Fajemirokun applauded the agents for their hard work, dedication, and productivity, which he said sustained the company’s market leadership. He charged the agents to rev up their tempo of performance in order to continue to deliver top-notch results at all times, adding that the company would continue to reward them appropriately. Also commending the agents, the Head, Retail Business Division, Mr. Gbenga Ilori, said: “Witnessing your dedication, day in and day out, fuels our company’s growth.”

Pointing to record-breaking sales figures, he credited the agents for relentlessly pushing boundaries and propelling the company to scaling heights in revenue and profitability. He stated further that the company would continue to prioritize their needs and provide all necessary support and the enabling environment to make them thrive. Highlights of the occasion included the recognition and presentation of awards to outstanding agents drawn from the regions across the country. The Agency Awards may have come to an end, but the echoes of celebration would linger long after. For the sales team, it was a night etched in memory, a reminder of the power of their collective spirit and the promise of even greater heights to conquer.