AIICO Celebrates Outstanding Awards Night For Financial Advisers

Over the weekend, AIICO Insurance Plc hosted its prestigious Annual Agency Field Force Awards Night, a grand celebration dedicated to recognising, appreciating, and rewarding the exceptional performance of its financial advisers nationwide.

Held in Lagos, the event brought together top-performing financial advisers, executives, and key stakeholders to honour a year of remarkable achievements.

The Managing Director/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, graced the occasion alongside the Managing Directors of AIICO subsidiaries – Dr. Leke Oshunniyi (AIICO Multishield Limited) and Mr. Femi Ademola (AIICO Capital Limited) – as well as other members of the executive management team.

The evening underscored AIICO’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence within its agency network, reinforcing the company’s culture of performance, recognition, and reward.

In his address, Mr. Fajemirokun expressed heartfelt gratitude to the financial advisers for their hard work and dedication while challenging them to aim even higher in the coming years.

He stated: “Tonight, we celebrate your dedication, recognise your achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to your growth and success.

“I urge you to move forward with renewed energy and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Embrace motivation and drive the AIICO legacy forward.

Let us build on this momentum and ensure that our agency business reaches even greater heights in the coming years.”

Mr. Gbenga Ilori, Executive Director and Head of the Retail Business Division at AIICO, also commended the financial advisers for their dedication and out – standing contributions.

He pledged continued support for their success, saying: “The Annual Awards Night is more than a celebration – it reflects our dedication to your success and a challenge to reach new heights.

Your hard work and passion drive AIICO forward, and we will continue to provide the right environment, support, and resources for you to thrive, excel, and achieve lasting career fulfilment.”

A highlight of the evening was the special recognition of Mr. Henry Onwuchekwa, an Agency Manager from Lagos, whose agency emerged as the number one agency company-wide for the 2024 financial year.

His outstanding achievements and dedication to excellence serve as an inspiration to his colleagues, exemplifying the high standards that AIICO strives for.

Several other high-performing agencies were honoured for their exceptional contributions to AIICO’s success: Ego Atuwegwu’s Agency (South-South Region) secured the 2nd position, demonstrating remarkable consistency and leadership.

Her agency retained the same position for the 2nd year running. Ibidokun Ademeso’s Agency (Northern Region) ranked 3rd, standing out for its resilience and market expansion. Her agency took the 1st position in the 2023 finan – cial year awards.

These titans of the industry are not just top performers; they are trailblazers, breaking barriers in insurance distribution and penetration across Nigeria.

Their passionate commitment, dedication and sales expertise play a crucial role in expanding AIICO’s reach and ensuring that more Nigerians have access to financial protection and security.

AIICO remains proud of their achievements and committed to providing the support and resources they need to keep excelling.

