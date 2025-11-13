Aigboje, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede Appointed Co-Chairs Of King’s Trust Int’l Africa Board

King’s Trust International (KTI) has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s leading businessman and financial sector reform advocate, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and his wife, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, as Co-Chairs of its Africa Advisory Board.

The couple succeeds Bernard and Genevieve Mensah, who served as the board’s founding Co-Chairs for six years.

Their appointment marks a new phase in KTI’s strategy to deepen its impact across Africa through transformative education, employability, and entrepreneurship programmes.

According to KTI, the leadership transition reflects a strategic evolution in its mission to empower young Africans through innovative and sustainable interventions. Since launching in Africa in 2016, the charity has supported over 30,000 young people across nine countries, achieving an 83% success rate in helping participants secure employment or return to education within three months of completing its programmes.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the new Co-Chairs expressed their enthusiasm for the role:

“We are honoured to take on this role at a pivotal time for Africa’s future. Our mission is to unlock the potential and creativity of Africa’s youth, nurturing a generation that will lead sustainable development across the continent. We look forward to collaborating with partners who share our commitment to transforming lives through education, opportunity, and innovation.”

Established to harness African expertise and influence, the Africa Advisory Board plays a central role in guiding KTI’s growth across the continent — strengthening partnerships, mobilising resources, and tailoring initiatives to address the unique challenges facing African youth.

With more than 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, KTI described the continent’s youthful demographic as both a tremendous opportunity and an urgent call to action, given the persistent challenges of unemployment and underemployment.

Under the leadership of Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the Board will prioritise scaling high-impact programmes that help young Africans acquire marketable skills, secure decent jobs, or build sustainable enterprises.

The Aig-Imoukhuedes are widely recognised for their dedication to public–private–philanthropic collaboration and bring decades of experience in finance, governance reform, and social impact to the role.

Founded in 2015 by His Majesty King Charles III, King’s Trust International operates in 20 countries, supporting young people through education, employability, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

As the organisation celebrates its 10th anniversary, it has already helped more than 125,000 young people globally and recently launched its Generation Potential campaign, aimed at empowering one million more youth worldwide over the next decade.