AIG Zone 13 Decorates 15 Police Officers

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, DIG Godwin Ndidi Aghaulor along with the the State Police Commissioner, Nnaghe Obono Itam has decorated fifteen officers from the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police up to the rank of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Among those decorated are Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Dung who was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Police Commissioner, Chris Bassey promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chief Superintendent Of Police, William Odumu Robinson promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Others include four Chief Superintendent Of Police one Superintendent Of Police and Seven Deputy Superintendent Of Police respectively.

The trio had served in Anambra state as Divisional Police Officers as well as Officer In Charge of Operations and Area Commander for Ihiala Area Command.

Also decorated was the Zone 13 Ukpo Police Public Relations Office Josephine Ihunwo who was promoted to Superintendent Of Police and promoted to Chief Superintendent Of Police.

Speaking shortly after they were decorated the AIG Godwin Ndidi Aghaulor noted that promotions and elections are indications of good works and a challenge for more work in their respective ranks.

“I congratulate you all in your new ranks and you all should see this promotion as a greater task ahead. It is not going to be that easy but as long as you remain focused and alive to your responsibilities in your new ranks the sky would surely be your limit ” he said.

In their respective responses to their decorations Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Dung, Deputy Police Commissioner Chris Bassey and Assistant Police Commissioner William Odumu Robinson thanked the Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetoku for finding them ready to be promoted.

“This is a challenge for more work in future and we wish to assure the Inspector General of Police of this promotion we also urge our colleagues who were promoted along with us to braze up for more challenges ahead and it is our promise that we are not going to fail the Nigerian Police Force,” they said.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetoku through the Police Service Commission approved the promotion of senior police officers across the country within Zone 13 Ukpo controlling Anambra and Enugu states which had fifteen officers that were affected by the promotion.

