AIG Zone 10 Commends Police Service Commission For Boosting Professionalism

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, Gyogon Augustine Grimah, has commended the Police Service Commission (PSC) for its continuous efforts in enhancing the operational competence and professionalism of officers across the country.

In a statement issued by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Uthman Muhammad Yaqub, AIG Grimah praised the PSC’s recent initiative in organizing a capacity-building lecture for senior officers of the zone, describing it as a strategic intervention aimed at improving effective service delivery.

The lecture, held on Thursday at the Zone 10 Headquarters in Sokoto, focused on capacity development for effective police leadership and quality service delivery.

Delivering a presentation on behalf of the PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), Dr. Olayinka B. Balogun highlighted key provisions of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, emphasizing the importance of professionalism, accountability, and adherence to human rights principles in police operations.

Dr. Balogun reminded officers of their duty to operate within the bounds of the law while fostering community-oriented policing. He also outlined key citizen rights during police encounters — including the right to be informed of the reason for arrest or invitation, the right to see an officer’s identification, and the right to legal representation.

The event drew participation from senior police officers and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

In his remarks, the PCRC Chairman, Alhaji Mijinyawa Bello, expressed appreciation to the PSC Chairman and the resource person for the initiative. He reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in promoting transparency, professionalism, and trust between the police and the public.

According to the statement, the capacity-building session is part of ongoing efforts by the Police Service Commission to strengthen institutional capacity, improve officer conduct, and ensure effective policing across the country.