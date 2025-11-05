AIG, Uzuegbu Solicits Media Partnership In Crime Fight

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 9, Umuahia, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has solicited the partnership of the media in the effort to rid society of criminal elements.

AIG Uzuegbu told journalists led by the chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State, Deacon Steve Oko, that they are strategic partners in crime fighting and urged them to always volunteer useful information that could help track criminal elements to security agencies.

He described journalists as critical stakeholders in society and tasked them with ethical reporting and developmental journalism, as well as using the profession to engender peace and unity in society for the good of all.

He solicited the cooperation of the media while pledging the willingness of the Police Command in the zone to work in harmony with journalists as partners in progress.

He warned criminal elements to relocate as he announced zero tolerance for crime and lawlessness in the states under the zone’s area of operational responsibility.

The police boss said that officers and men of the Command, in synergy with sister security agencies, would continue to ensure the security of the lives and property of residents in the zone, especially as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near.

Speaking earlier, the Correspondents Chapel Chairman, Deacon Oko, said the aim of the visit was to familiarise with the police hierarchy in the Zone for more harmonious relationship between the police and media practitioners.

He highlighted the need for collaboration between the police and the press and reminded them that media professionals are partners in progress, not antagonists.

According to him, “as watchdog of society, media practitioners have both moral and constitutional responsibility to hold leaders accountable to the people.”

Oko commended the police for their sacrifices towards securing lives and property and urged them not to relent.

He also urged the police authorities to check any form of unprofessional conduct among their officers and men to boost their public image.