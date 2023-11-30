AIG Tasks Ekiti Police On Discipline, Professionalism To Combat Crime

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of zone 17, which comprises Ondo and Ekiti States, Mr Adebowale William, has urged police officers in Ekiti State to prioritize professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties for safety and protection of the people.

The Senior Police Officer equally stressed the need for police officers to always respond to distress calls from members of the public and build more relationships with the public.

The AIG spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday while addressing men and officers of the Ekiti State Police command as part of his familiarisation tour to the State.

Describing security as a joint task between the police and the people of the society, the AIG changed the officers ” to always try their best by reducing crime to the lowest level and safeguard the lives and property of the residents of the State.”

The zone 17 helmsman admonished the police to “always maintain good relationships with other sister agencies and display a high degree of maturity by respecting the right of the people and maintain a high level of ethical practice in their dealings.”

On the welfare of police officers serving in the command, the AIG reiterated the readiness of the Inspector General of Police to prioritize their welfare and make it easier

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Dare Ogundare, described Ekiti State as the most peaceful state in the southwest region of the country.

He pledged the continuous readiness of the police serving in the State to safeguard the lives and property of residents of the state and make the State a good place to live.

The Commissioner lamented over what he called incessant transfer and shortage of police officers serving in the State, used the occasion to solicit for the deployment of more personnel to the command, promised that the police in the state under his watch will continue to do everything and ensure that crime is reduced to the lowest level.

He used the occasion to present a copy of a book compiling all the activities of the command in the last one to the AIG, promising that the police will continue to ensure effective policing in the State.

The event held at the Officers Mess, Ado-Ekiti was attended by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from the 27 divisions in the State, members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) men of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Hunters Association of Nigeria among others.