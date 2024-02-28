AIG Leaders Programme: Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation opens applications

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has announced the opening of applications for the AIG Public Leaders Programme. According to a press release, “tailored for senior public leaders and delivered in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the AIG Public Leaders Programme offers an opportunity for participants to expand their conceptual frameworks and acquire practical tools essential for addressing challenges they face, including bureaucratic inefficiencies, political interference, the inadequacy of structures and processes for effective policy development and implementation.”

The statement also said that the AIG Public Leaders Programme featured a comprehensive curriculum designed to accelerate the mastery of essential competencies crucial for effective governance, covering topics ranging from governing in times of challenge and change, harnessing digital technologies, the pitfalls in decision-making, integrity in public life and strengthening public organisations. “Through a blend of rigorous academic instruction, interactive workshops, and peer-to-peer learning, participants will engage in immersive experiences that enable them to lead with confidence and competence,” the statement added. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the AigImoukhuede Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “At the AigImoukhuede Foundation, we believe that building a critical mass of public sector leaders who are equipped with the skills, knowledge and tools to making a change in the public sector is essential in our mission of transforming public service delivery.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme exemplifies our commitment to empowering senior public officials in their bid to drive meaningful change and address systemic issues like bureaucratic inefficiency, inadequate infrastructure, and the need for digitalisation in the public sector.” In line with the Foundation’s commitment to capacity building within the public sector, scholarships will be awarded to eligible African public servants who successfully scale through the selection process. Applicants must be working in the public sector in Africa, with a minimum of seven years of active service, at grade levels 12-17, and aged between 35-50 years at the time of application. Since its inception, the AigImoukhuede Foundation has been dedicated to empowering officials within the public sector. With the goal of training over 3000 public servants over the next decade, the Foundation has so far trained over 500 public servants across various capacity-building initiatives.