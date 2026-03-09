Aig-Imoukhuede: Greatest Source Of Economic Growth Is Investment

Following efforts by individuals and government to improve growth in all areas, the Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has advised that more efforts should be tailored towards investment to achieve that.

He stated this last week in Lagos at the Insurance Sector Transformation Consultative Forum 2026, a landmark industry gathering that brought together key stakeholders from government, regulatory institutions, financial services, and the broader insurance ecosystem to deliberate on practical strategies to transform the sector under the theme, “Driving Collective Advocacy for the Transformation of Nigeria’s Insurance Industry.”

Describing EnterpriseNGR as the financial services and professional services advocacy body driving the transformation of the Nigerian economy through the activities of banking, insurance, asset management, accounting, law, and fintech, he said: “The greatest source of growth for any economy is investment, and the lever through which that growth is achieved is the financial and professional services sector.

So we want to have a vibrant financial and professional services sector. One of the most important professions and services across the world is insurance, and that is why we are focused on the insurance subsector at this time. “The whole idea is to achieve a level of relevance of insurance in the economy that is higher than what it is today.

Right now, we are under one percent penetration in terms of insurance-to-GDP ratio. Some countries are at three percent, others at 11 percent. So if we grow from where we are today to three percent, that is tripling the sector, and if we go to 11 percent, that is ten times growth. The effect on the overall economy will be tremendous.”

During the programme, senior policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders emphasised the need to accelerate reforms, rebuild consumer trust, and unlock the full potential in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The consultative session was convened by EnterpriseNGR in collaboration with the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), with support from leading industry partners including Leadway Holdings, Custodian Investment Plc, Olaniwun Ajayi LP and Coronation.

Speaking during the event attended by prominent policymakers and industry leaders, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Tokunbo Abiru; Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, and other stakeholders emphasised the urgent need for coordinated reforms, stronger industry collaboration, and innovative approaches to expand insurance adoption and improve public confidence in the sector.