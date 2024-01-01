Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s 2023 in retrospect

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation in its 2023 Year-InReview edition reflected its works in the year and its impact. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation in this edition said: “From facilitating improvements in the Nigerian civil service to empowering public sector leaders and bridging healthcare gaps, we have remained committed to our mission of transforming public service delivery. We thank all our stakeholders for their ongoing support and look forward to continued partnerships in 2024.

Together, we can achieve a transformed and effective public sector for the benefit of all Nigerians. “We supported the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in its bid to earn ISO 9001:2015 certification by providing funding and technical assistance. The successful outcome saw the Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, receiving the ISO certificate in Abuja—a testament to our dedication to elevating standards in governance.” Aig-Imoukhuede said the Foundation partnered with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to digitalise its processes, automating the workflows of 26 departments and achieving improved operational efficiency. “We supported the enterprise workspace management of the Federal Secretariats by donating laptop devices and providing training on workspace design and management. We recognised and rewarded 32 outstanding civil servants with a total of N16 million through the Emily AigImoukhuede Endowment Fund during the Civil Service Week. “We partnered with the OHCSF to secure internships in seventeen private sector organisations for forty-seven participants of the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P), a special top talent training programme designed to build the leadership potential of talented civil servants,” Aig-Imoukhuede added. Touching on empowering Public Sector Leadership, he said the Foundation successfully graduated 52 participants from the 2022/23 class of the AIG Public Leaders Programme class, our flagship training programme for future public service leaders. The 2023/24 class of the programme is ongoing with 68 dynamic public servants.

“The Public Leaders Programme alumni have contributed to improvements across the public sector through innovative solutions developed in their capstone projects. Some of these solutions include the standardisation of on-the-job training for ATSEP communication ratings for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the development of a Standard Operating Manual (SOP) and software for tracking all freezing orders electronically to ensure compliance with the 72-hour law in the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the introduction of a Recognition and Rewards (R&R) system in the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM).