Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation receives award on contributions to public sector reforms

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare, has been honoured with the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award. This award is in recognition of the Foundation’s exceptional efforts in promoting excellence and driving reforms in the Nigerian public sector.

The NPOM Award, with its focus on institutionalizing productivity consciousness and recognising productiveindividuals and organisations, serves as a testament to the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s unwavering commitment to its vision for a more efficient and productive public sector.

Through its partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), the Foundation has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and productivity of the civil service, including digitalisation, performance management systemsand culture change programmes.

The Foundation also invests in building the capacity of the public sector workforce and runs impactful executive education programmes, facilitated by the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and offered at no cost to programme participants. Programmes include the annual AIG Public Leaders Programme and the AIG Senior Leaders Programme for Federal Permanent Secretaries, which empower high-potential public servants with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to drive transformative change, enhance productivity, and cultivate cultures of excellence, effectiveness, and integrity within their organisations. Since its inception, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has been instrumental in training over 400 public servants through its various initiatives.

In addition to its public sector-focused endeavours, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is committed to advancing healthcare in Africa. The Foundation was recently a prominent sponsor of the Africa-UK Health Summit, a prestigious annual event that fosters dialogue and partnerships to address pressing health challenges across the continent. During the summit, the Foundation was recognized for its adoption of 23 primary healthcare centres through the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria’s Adopt a Healthcare Facility Programme. This commitment of N2.3 billion ensures that these primaryhealthcare centres will have the necessary resources and infrastructure to provide comprehensive healthcare services to communities over a five-year period.

The recognition of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation with the National Productivity Order of Merit award underscores its unwavering commitment to driving productivity, excellence, and public sector reform in Nigeria.