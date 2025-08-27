Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, OPTS & OHCSF Impart Skills To Civil Service Leaders

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, in partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), launched the second edition of its Federal Civil Service Directors’ Training Programme at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, private sector leaders, and development partners.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director of Programmes at the Foundation, Chioma Njoku, described Civil Service Directors as “the architects of policy within the Civil Service. “Directors are the architects of policy within the Civil Service. When they have the tools to develop clear, evidence-based, and peoplefocused policies, the results are seen in better governance, more efficient service delivery, and tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

This programme is an investment in Nigeria’s future”, she stated. The programme will combine practical techniques in drafting and reviewing policies with realworld case studies that show how stronger policy skills can lead to transformative outcomes, such as streamlined regulations that help local businesses grow, or health policies that ensure essential supplies reach clinics on time.

Held in Abuja and delivered by Pan-Atlantic University, the programme is aimed at equipping Federal Civil Service Directors with advanced skills to lead a more effective and citizen-centred government. Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which focused on project management, communication, and leadership skills, this year’s training programme zeroes in on a critical competency: effective policy writing and policy review.