Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Launches Fourth Cohort Of Public Leaders Programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, has launched the fourth cohort of the AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), according to a press release.

The statement said that the initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s mission to elevate the effectiveness of public service across Africa, has successfully empowered 169 public sector leaders since 2021, advancing the Foundation’s mission to train 3,000 public sector leaders by 2030 and equipping them with the essential skills to drive impactful reforms and strengthen service delivery in their Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

It further stated: “The AIG PLP is an executive training programme that builds the capabilities of African pub – lic sector leaders, positioning them to deliver measurable results and foster cultures of integrity, excellence, and innovation.

The Foundation’s vision is to cultivate a new generation of leaders who can address complex challenges, implementing sustainable reforms that resonate across communities.

“The programme has already showcased remarkable results. Programme alumni have implemented transformative reform projects in their various organisations, a core element of the curriculum, creating a ripple effect of positive change across sectors.

