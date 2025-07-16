Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Highlights Impact At Healthcare Forum

The Aig-Imoukhuede foundation committed ₦3 billion to upgrade 23 health facilities, with four fully revitalised.

In eight months, immunisation numbers in the revitalised centres rose from 35 to 687, marking a 1,700% increase. Over 500 children under age five were tested and treated for malaria, addressing one of the leading causes of infant mortality while antenatal visits surged by 1,200%, ensuring that more pregnant women receive the care they need.

The Foundation confirmed the updates in a statement , while it also confirmed its participation at the Africa Primary Healthcare Forum, taking place in Abuja on July 14 and 15, 2025.

Hosted by the West African Institute of Public Health (WAIPH), the forum brings together leaders and experts to rethink primary healthcare in Africa, tackling service delivery challenges and exploring fresh, practical solutions.

As a faculty partner at the event, the Foundation will lead a plenary session on “Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Leveraging Resources for Sustainable Health Systems.” The session will explore how stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors can help fix gaps in Africa’s primary healthcare and make services more accessible to those who need them most.

The Foundation’s insights are grounded in real-world experience. Through the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP), developed in partnership with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is working to revitalise primary healthcare centres across Nigeria.

“Solving Africa’s healthcare problems requires bold thinking and new approaches to funding,” said Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation. “We’ve seen first-hand how public-private partnerships, when designed with clear goals and aligned with government efforts, can make a real difference and help build stronger, more resilient health systems.”

The Foundation’s participation in the forum is part of its wider mission to ensure more people, especially in underserved communities, have access to quality, affordable healthcare. By sharing lessons from its work, the Foundation hopes to inspire more collaboration and smarter investments across the continent.