Aig-Imoukhuede Becomes Access Holdings Chairman

Pioneer Access Bank Managing Director, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has been named the Non-Executive Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, replacing Mr. Abubakar Jimoh.

The erstwhile Chairman will continue to serve on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

His return comes in the wake of the untimely passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, the Holdco Board unanimously decided to invite Aig-Imoukhuede to lead the organisation.

Aig-Imoukhuede, a distinguished figure in Nigeria’s banking and finance sector, brings with him a wealth of expertise and leadership acumen.

During his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank from 2002 to 2013, Mr Imoukhuede, alongside his late partner and deputy, Dr Herbert Wigwe, CFR, played a pivotal role in shaping Access Bank’s trajectory. Under their stewardship, Access Bank transformed into one of Nigeria’s top 5 banks, expanded its footprint across 9 other African countries and the United Kingdom, and grew its customer base from ten thousand to over six million. The bank’s asset base surged to USD $12 billion, establishing itself as a globally recognized financial institution.

Since retiring as CEO in 2013, Aig-Imoukhuede has been actively involved in various ventures, including co-founding the Tengen Family Office Limited, which oversees a diverse portfolio of investments spanning banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and energy.

Additionally, through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, he has been dedicated to nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of leaders and improving access to quality healthcare.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s return to Access Holdings as Non-Executive Chairman underscores the Board’s commitment to building upon the foundation laid by him and Dr. Wigwe.

In his new role, Aig-Imoukhuede will collaborate with the Board to provide strategic guidance to the executive management team, leveraging his extensive experience and industry knowledge.

Expressing his excitement about Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, past Chairman of Access Holdings, said, “Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment to the Board and subsequent election as Chairman is a landmark development for Access Holdings. All our board members are excited about our future.”