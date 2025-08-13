AIG Grimah Supervises Police Recruits At Shooting Range

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10 Headquarters, AIG Gyogon Augustine Grimah, supervised police recruitment at a shooting range.

A statement issued by DSP Uthman Yaqub Muhammad, PPRO Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, stated that this exercise is part of ongoing efforts to ensure professionalism and operational readiness.

AIG Grimah, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Zonal Operations, DCP Muhammad Kabir, visited the police shooting range to supervise recruits undergoing weapons handling training.

AIG Grimah commended the Commandant of the Police Training School, ACP Muhammad Kudu Haruna, and the Commanding Officer of 7 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Sokoto, ACP Ibrahim Yabo, for their dedication to supervising the exercise and ensuring its smooth execution.

He also praised the recruits for their discipline and commitment, emphasising that discipline, skill, and responsibility in firearms handling are essential for effective policing.

The exercise focused on several key areas, including: firearms safety mastery, adhering to the four cardinal rules of gun safety and marksmanship skills, emphasising accuracy at varied distances.

Others were weapon handling proficiency, including loading, unloading, holstering, and malfunction clearing and judgment in use of force, focusing on lawful and ethical application of lethal force.

Also, Stress management, with recruits shooting under simulated stressful conditions and confidence building, fostering trust in personal ability and weapon reliability.

Accordingly, the operational readiness, preparing recruits for real-life field operations and maintenance knowledge, covering cleaning, inspection, safe storage of firearms, and team coordination, with drills to enhance communication and safety in group firing situations.