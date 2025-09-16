AIG Admonishes Officers On Good Professional Conducts

Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been admonished to remain professional, disciplined and approachable, as well as showing empathy in dealing with the public.

The newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 3, Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, made the call yesterday during his familiarisation visit to the Adamawa State Police Command Headquarters, Yola.

Adeniran explained that Nigerians are not enemies of the police believing that they are not fighting the police rather they are police partners who are working for a similar goal of checkmating insecurity in the country. He commended the efforts of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), in sensitising communities, bridging vital gaps between the police and the people and supporting police during operations.