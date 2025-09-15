AIG Admonishes NPF Officers To Remain Professional In Dealing With Public

The officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been admonished to remain absolutely professional, disciplined and approachable as well as showing empathy in dealing with the public.

The newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 3, Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, made the call on Monday during his familiarisation visit to the Adamawa State Police Command Headquarters, Yola.

AIG Akinwale Adeniran explained that Nigerians are not Police enemies, believing that they are not fighting the police; rather, they are police partners who are working for a similar goal of checkmating insecurity in the country.

He commended the efforts of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in sensitising communities, bridging vital gaps between the police and the people and supporting the Police during operations.

According to the AIG, the aim of the familiarisation visit is to deepen collaboration between the police and the good people of Adamawa State in addressing crimes such as farmer-herder clash, kidnapping, drug abuse and other emerging security challenges.

Speaking earlier, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Dankombo Morris, said that on his assumption of office, there has been a concerted effort to sustain and maintain the proactive structures and achievements put in place by his predecessors.

“Today, I can say that the good people of Adamawa State sleep with their two eyes closed against the rising challenges of Shila boys, kidnapping, homicide, rape and other violent crimes bedevilling the State “, he stated.

CP Dankombo Morris emphasised that the police relationship with members of the public has been very cordial, hence building stronger community policing with all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful co-existence between farmers and other community concerns.

He noted that during the period under review, the Command has carried out a series of raiding operations of criminals’ hideouts and black spots, which led to the arrest of high-profile suspects and recovered 11 AK-47s, 5 locally made pistols, computers, and mobile handsets, among others.

His challenges include the dilapidated police barracks, inadequate operational vehicles, lack of an effective communication system and manpower shortage.

The Senior Special Adviser on Security and Community to the Governor, Ahmed Lawal, who represented Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, applauded the cordial relationship between the police and the government, saying it has sustained peace and harmony in the State.

Governor Fintiri, however, promised to embark on the renovation of the Command’s structures aimed at providing a conducive environment for the police and their families.