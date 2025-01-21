AIF: ‘$7.6bn Investment’ll Have Far Reaching Impacts On Nigeria’

Share

The $7.6 billion in investment interest for Nigeria secured at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2024 will have far-reaching impacts on the country’s economy, infrastructure, and citizens, an analyst, Chigozie Nnadozie, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that AIF 2024 was a groundbreaking event that brought together investors, policymakers, and industry experts to mobilise capital for African development projects.

He noted that one of the standout successes of the forum was securing of $7.6 billion in investment interest for Nigeria.

According to him, this is a significant influx of capital to the nation. He stated that the $7.6 billion investment interest secured for Nigeria demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach and the growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential.

Nnadozie said it was a boost to infrastructure development. According to him, the $7.6 billion investment interest will likely be channeled into critical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, ports, and energy systems which will improve the business environment, enhance connectivity, and increase access to essential services for Nigerians.

He stated that it had the potential for job creation and economic growth. He noted that the investments will stimulate economic growth by creating new job opportunities, both directly and indirectly, across various sectors, adding that this will help reduce unemployment rates, increase disposable income, and improve living standards.

The analyst also said that it will increased foreign exchange earnings. He explained that the influx of foreign investment will boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, helping to stabilize the naira and improve the country’s balance of payments.

According to him, the fund will improved business environment. He said: “The AIF’s success in attracting investments will send a positive signal to the international business community, indicating that Nigeria is an attractive investment destination.

This will encourage more investors to consider Nigeria as a viable option. “It will lead to the diversification of the economy.

The investments will likely be directed towards diversifying the economy, reducing dependence on oil exports, and promoting nonoil sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

“But the benefits of the investments weren’t limited to the economy. The improved infrastructure also will have a positive impact on the environment and public health.

With better roads and transportation systems, the number of accidents decreased, and air pollution was reduced. “The investments also will have a positive impact on education and healthcare.

With improved infrastructure, schools and hospitals were able to provide better services, and more Nigerians had access to quality education and healthcare.”

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, had in tweet announced that AIF 2024 secured $7.6 billion in investment interest for Nigeria.

He reassured of the AfDB’s unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria and other African countries in unlocking investment opportunities.

Adesina said: “I am delighted the Africa Investment Forum 2024 mobilised $7.6 billion of investment interest for Nigeria. “We remain focused on driving investments that create jobs, reduce poverty, and foster sustainable development.”

The summit with the theme: “Leveraging Innovative Partnerships for Scale.” The participation of some leaders in the country exemplified Nigeria’s focus on securing substantial international investments to address key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and technology.

The forum, which was launched in 2018, has become a leading platform for mobilising investments to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation.

Its flagship event, the Market Days, offers a unique opportunity to connect project sponsors, government leaders, and investors to facilitate deal closures. The Market Days feature highly curated boardroom sessions that streamline the investment process.

These sessions connect viable projects with capital from commercial banks, institutional investors, and development partners, enabling direct negotiations and expediting the deal-making process. The analyst, however, opined that there are negative effects of the investment.

He raised concern that there is the risk of debt accumulation. He explained that the $7.6 billion investment interest may come with strings attached, such as loans or debt obligations.

He warned that if not managed carefully, this could lead to a significant increase in Nigeria’s debt burden, potentially jeopardising the country’s fiscal stability.

