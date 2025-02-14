Aide Gives Free JAMB Forms In Honour Of Late APC Leader, Ajose

Share

Prince Sunday Oke, the Media aide to late the All Progressives Congress (APC) Apex leader in Badagry, Dr Sunny Ajose, has given free JAMB forms to 20 students in the Apa community, Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Speaking after the distribution of the forms, Prince Oke said he gave out the forms to honour the memory of the Apex leader who was an icon in politics in Lagos.

He said the late politician was a pillar of education who always ensured youths concentrate on their education before joining politics.

Prince Oke, who is a chairmanship aspirant in the coming Lagos State Local Government Election in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) the free JAMB forms would be a continuous exercise.

He said: “Baba Ajose had lived a fulfilled life and had impacted positively into lives of many residents of Badagry.

“To keep the memory alive, I will make the free JAMB forms exercise a continuous exercise and from 2026 more indigent students of the Apa community will benefit from it.

“The little I’m giving out to honour my great mentor, who was a believer in fairness and a fighter for justice.

“Late Ajose was a proud man who always fought for the progress of Badagry Division. He had lived a very impactful and exemplary life and we will always remember him.”

