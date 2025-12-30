New Telegraph

December 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aide Confirms Kano…

Aide Confirms Kano Gov’s Defection Plan To APC

Abdullahi Rogo, the Director General Protocol to the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has confirmed reaching agreement for the defections of his boss, as well as the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to APC.

Rogo disclosed that Governor Yusuf is expected to announce his decision any moment, having completed consultations with some of his close political allies and political associates.

According to findings, Senator Kwankwaso indeed directed Governor Yusuf to begin his movement to APC, but using political maneuver showing some misunderstandings between the duo on the development.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Checks by New Telegraph further revealed that there is no disagreement between Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf on the planned movement to APC.

In a viral video, Rogo revealed that an agreement has been reached with all the NNPP elected councillors and chairmen that both Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf should move to APC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Atiku Pushes For ‘Fresh Passage’ Of Tax Reform Laws
Read Next

How Airlines Pad Fare Structures Amid Rising Airfares