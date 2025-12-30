Aide Confirms Kano Gov’s Defection Plan To APC

Abdullahi Rogo, the Director General Protocol to the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has confirmed reaching agreement for the defections of his boss, as well as the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to APC.

Rogo disclosed that Governor Yusuf is expected to announce his decision any moment, having completed consultations with some of his close political allies and political associates.

According to findings, Senator Kwankwaso indeed directed Governor Yusuf to begin his movement to APC, but using political maneuver showing some misunderstandings between the duo on the development.

Checks by New Telegraph further revealed that there is no disagreement between Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf on the planned movement to APC.

In a viral video, Rogo revealed that an agreement has been reached with all the NNPP elected councillors and chairmen that both Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf should move to APC.