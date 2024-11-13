Aid Groups: Israel Misses US Deadline To Boost Humanitarian Help For Gaza

Share

Israel has failed to meet United States’ demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war, international aid organisations said yesterday.

The Biden administration last month called on Israel to “surge” more food and other emergency aid into Gaza, giving it a 30-day deadline that was expiring yesterday.

It warned that failure to comply could trigger US laws requiring it to scale back military support as Israel wages war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, reports.

The Associated Press. Israel has announced a series of steps toward improving the situation. But US officials recently signalled Israel still isn’t doing enough, though they have not said if they will take any action against it.

Israel’s new foreign minister, Gideon Saar, appeared to downplay the deadline, telling reporters on Monday he was confident “the issue would be solved.”

The Biden administration may have less leverage after the re-election of Donald Trump, who was a staunch supporter of Israel in his first term.

