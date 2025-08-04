Aid Group Says Worker Killed By Israeli Military in Attack on Gaza HQ

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has accused Israeli forces of attacking its headquarters in the Gaza Strip, killing one worker and injuring three others.

The humanitarian organisation said the attack “sparked a fire in the building” early yesterday.

Describing the overnight attack on the facility in the southern city of Khan Younis as “deliberate”, the PRCS said its HQ’s location was “well known” to the Israeli military and was “clearly marked with the protective red emblem”.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told the BBC it was reviewing the claim that a PRCS building was damaged and “uninvolved individuals in the Khan Younis area were harmed as a result of an IDF strike”.

A video shared by the PRCS on social media showed parts of the building on fire and filled with clouds of smoke, while aftermath pictures showed heavy damage to the building and several large bloodstains.