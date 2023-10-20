Aid Delivery Trucks Wait To Enter Gaza From Egypt

About 20 trucks c a r r y i n g much-needed aid may be allowed to enter Gaza in the coming days – bringing some relief to its 2.2m residents.

Israel cut electricity, most water and stopped food and medicine deliveries there following an attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

A deal allowing some supplies through Egypt’s Rafah crossing has now been struck by the US and Egypt. Humanitarian organisations warn it will not be nearly enough, reports the BBC.

“The UN has reported that a minimum of 100 trucks of humanitarian assistance are needed in order to support the millions of civilians living in Gaza”, Shaina Low of the Norwegian Refugee Council told the BBC.