Aid agencies voice frustration as UN discusses Gaza ceasefire

Aid agencies have voiced anger and frustration over the continued plight of civilians in Gaza, ahead of a UN Security Council vote on a new ceasefire resolution. James Elder of UNICEF said that “not even lip service” had been paid to requirements to safeguard medical facilities, food and water.

The language of the UN Security Council resolution has been watered down to a “sus- pension” of hostilities to get US backing, re- ports say. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the north and south of the enclave in the latest Israeli strikes. The Israeli army says it targeted and killed a “Hamas financier” in Rafah, reports the BBC.