AICLEF Charges Inductees On Exemplary Living

The Akwa Ibom Clergy Forum (AICLEF), at its first inaugural induction, seminar and award ceremony has charged its inductees and awardees to uphold exemplary living.

At the event which held at United Evangelical Church (Founded as Qua Iboe Church), Surulere, Lagos, AICLEF also presented Excellence Award to the Lagos Chapter of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio (MMI) and eight individuals for distinguishing themselves in their show of love and contributions to the service of God and humanity.

President of AICLEF, Pastor Joseph Emmanuel, while appreciating attendees of the event where prayers were offered for Akwa-Ibom state and Nigeria, assured that as religious leaders, they would continue to pray for God’s intervention in the general well-being of Nigeria.

He emphasised that the nation needs prayers more than before to surmount her problems. Emmanuel who congratulated the inductees, awardees and stakeholders described them as strong partners in progress in God’s kingdom assignment; urging them to keep faith in God. Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Forum, Rev. Dr. Daniel Akwatang, charged the pastoral inductees – mostly Church overseers to lead by example, be the light of the world, exercise patience and preach only the message of salvation to their followers.

To the professional stakeholder inductees and awardees, he enjoined them to remain selfless stewards and committed in service to God and humanity. “History is being made in AICLEF where 71 Ministers of the gospel are inducted alongside other professional stakeholders to do God’s work more effective.

Let me start by congratulating every one of you as God’s chosen. This induction is significant and solemn. You have dedicated yourselves to the service of God and humanity, may His grace abide in you. Be guided by the hymns you rendered – ‘O Jesus I have promised’ and ‘Take my life and let it be’ during the event.

“Remain faithful and committed to this task. Re- member, one day, we will stand before the one who had called us to give account on this assignment He has called, ordained and inducted us. Therefore, we should not look back. Just as Jesus Christ said in His parable that, in that day, to the one that is faithful that he will hear a voice saying to him that, well done good and faithful servant.