AICIF 2025: Nigeria’s Non-Interest Capital Market Now Worth N1.6trn – SEC DG

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, has disclosed that Nigeria’s non-interest capital market has grown to a valuation of over N1.6 trillion, underscoring its expanding role in deepening financial inclusion and supporting infrastructure development.

Speaking at the 7th African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF) 2025, held in Lagos, Dr Agama said the growth reflects investors’ confidence and the success of the Commission’s regulatory reforms under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025.

He stated: “The remarkable growth of the non-interest segment in Nigeria a market now valued at over ₦1.6 trillion is clear evidence that when there is an enabling regulatory environment, the market responds with vigour”.

He noted that Nigeria’s sovereign Sukuk programme has raised over N1.4 trillion through seven issuances since 2017, financing the construction and rehabilitation of 124 critical roads covering more than 5,820 kilometres across the country.

Agama added that the recent approval of a $500 million international Sukuk would mark the next phase of Nigeria’s effort to attract ethical financing for infrastructure and economic growth.

He emphasized that the rapid growth of Islamic finance across the continent shows Africa’s readiness to embrace non-interest instruments as a mainstream funding source. He cited examples from Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, and Ghana, which are strengthening legal and policy frameworks to attract Shariahcompliant investments.