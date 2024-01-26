A’Ibom: Youths Commend Akpabio’s Aide For Service Delivery

Youth groups across the ten Federal constituencies of Akwa Ibom have commended the Special Assistant to the Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio on Youth Development, Mr Emmanuel Amama for transparent leadership and quality service delivery.

This was contained in a communique issued to Journalists in Uyo on Thursday after an enlarged meeting of the group.

The communique endorsed by all the leaders of the various groups which include; Iniobong John (Uyo Federal constituency), Nsikan Ekam (Ikot Ekpene Federal constituency) and Rowland Inwang (Eket Federal constituency) commended Amama for his transparency and accountability in service delivery.

They further commended the Senate president’s aide for ensuring open, honest and transparent distribution of the Christmas and New Year palliative from Senator Godswill Akpabio to the youths of the state and urged him to maintain the tempo.

The communique reads in parts, “Whereas representatives of the Federal constituencies on 23rd January 2024 met to review the progress made by the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Youth Development, Hon. Emmanuel Amama

“The meeting appreciated the transparency, openness, honesty, sagacity, dexterity and capacity demonstrated by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Youth Development and resolved to pass a vote of confidence on him as our worthy leader and representative.”

The youths also appreciated the Senate President for what he has done for them and expressed confidence that he would “turn more boys and girls to mega men and women.”

They, therefore, expressed confidence that with the implementation of the 2024 budget, there would be a great boost to National development in the youth sector noting that the Renewed Hope Agenda is a reality for Nigerians.