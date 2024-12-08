A’Ibom Workers Honour Eno For Contributions In Aviation Sector

Share

…call for more collaboration to improve the sector.

Airport workers in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday gathered at the Victor Attah International Airport to celebrate the International Civil Aviation Day.

They also honour the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, for his invaluable contributions to the advancement of the state’s aviation infrastructure.

The ceremony, which featured a fitness walk and vibrant dance performances, highlighted the remarkable strides made by the state under the governor’s leadership in the aviation sector.

The special guest at the event and deputy speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kufre-Abasi Edidem, In his speech, commended Governor Eno for recognizing the importance of aviation as a driving force for economic growth, tourism, and regional integration, emphasizing that the sector’s growth has been pivotal to the state’s development.

Dr Iniong Ene Essien, the Chairman of the Ibom Airport Development Company, also took the opportunity to praise the airport workers for their efforts and unity in celebrating the governor.

Essien acknowledged the governor’s consistent support for the sector, stressing that without such leadership, the current progress in Akwa Ibom’s aviation industry would not have been possible.

Essien who was represented by Aniema Ukpong, the Manager of Victor Attah International Airport expressed gratitude to God for the consistent safety the airport has experienced over the years and appreciated the governor’s investments in ensuring a safe and secure aviation environment for both workers and passengers.

The event which was attended by key figures in the aviation sector also featured Comrade Sunny James, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Akwa Ibom Chapter among other prominent labor leaders.

Workers from various sectors of the airport, from ground crew to administrative staff applauded Governor Eno for his realistic approach, which has included improving airport facilities, enhancing safety measures, and increasing flight frequencies to make the airport more accessible.

International Civil Aviation Day, which is celebrated globally, aims to raise awareness about the role of air transport in facilitating economic growth and international cooperation.

The 2024 celebration underscored the importance of aviation in promoting safety, security, and sustainable development in the global economy.

Mr. Ukeme Utuk, Chairman of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) at Victor Attah International Airport, also took the stage to commend the governor for directing a review of workers’ conditions of service.

Utuk highlighted the need for continuous technological advancements in aviation, particularly regarding safety systems and environmental sustainability. He discussed how aviation workers contribute to these improvements through rigorous training and adherence to operational standards.

He pointed out the importance of addressing the environmental impact of aviation stressing that the increase in CO2 emissions and other pollutants from the sector is largely a result of aircraft technology and airport operations, not the actions of aviation workers themselves.

However, he emphasized that ongoing training and adaptation to new technologies were key to minimizing these issues and promoting greener aviation practices.

Additionally, Utuk addressed the issue of worker welfare, noting that improving the conditions of aviation personnel is critical for ensuring higher productivity and efficiency.

He advocated for enhanced safety measures and improved remuneration for workers to drive the sector’s growth and ensure the continued safety and efficiency of operations.

In closing, Utuk stressed the pressing need for modern amenities at airports across Nigeria, highlighting how outdated facilities hinder effective operations and passenger satisfaction.

He called for more investment in infrastructure and technology to ensure the country’s airports remain competitive and efficient in the global aviation landscape.

The celebration of the 2024 International Civil Aviation Day in Uyo served as a reminder of the collective effort required to develop the aviation sector, the essential contributions of the workers, and the strong leadership of Governor Umo Eno in positioning Akwa Ibom as a key player in the aviation industry.

