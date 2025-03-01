A’Ibom Women Protest, Blast Natasha Over Claim Against Akpabio

Share

Akwa Ibom women including those from other parts of Niger Delta have cautioned the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against what they termed “Unfounded allegations” against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

It would be recalled that Senator Natasha had, during an interview on Arise TV, accused the Senate President of sexual harassment.

She further claimed suppression and victimization in the chamber due to her refusal to succumb to Akpabio’s advances.

Worried by the claims, Akwa Ibom women said such allegation was a ploy to discredit and tarnish the image of Akpabio, adding that they would not allow a fellow woman to bring down their son (Akpabio), who is now the number three citizen in Nigeria.

Matching round the Uyo Plaza on Saturday and displaying placards whose inscriptions read: “‘Number 3 man deserves respect, Natasha show some; ‘Ijaw women demand respect for our leaders,’ ‘Natasha, don’t embarrass us with your behaviour; ‘Respect for husbands is our tradition Natasha,’ among others; the women demanded an apology from Natasha or risk their wrath.

Addressing the protest, Grace Mathias from Essien Udim local government said women from Akwa Ibom will not tolerate any “disrespectful behaviour from anyone, including Natash, against their elders.

Mathias noted that if Natasha continued with such allegations, they would pray to God to release a “spiritual cane” that would put her in order.

Her words, “We want Natasha to leave our son alone. Whenever she tries it again, the women will kneel and pray, and heaven will rise against her. She should stop messing up our son, who is well-trained in the ways of the Lord.

“Our son doesn’t disrespect women; stop harassing our son and disrespecting him. he is so precious to us.

“We, the women of Akwa Ibom and Niger Delta are saying that, this should be the first and the last time you will be addressing our son in such a disrespectful manner.

“We are out here today to tell you, Natasha, that our son is so precious to us, in this area we respect our men, we dont disrespect them so we want to tell you to stop harassing our son, our son was trained in the ways of the Lord and enough is enough.

“If we hear about this again, we will go down on our knees to pray against you, and God Almighty will release cane, and that cane will flog you.

“No peace for the wicked and for plotting evil against our son. Evil will return to you because you want to bring a bad name to our son. Your plan will not work in the life of our son.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

