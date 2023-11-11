A’Ibom Will Soon Be A Leading Aviation Hub – Essien

The Chairman, Ibom Airport Development Company (IADCL), Dr Iniobong Essien has said that with the ongoing massive development in the state-owned Airport, it will soon be the leading aviation hub in sub-Saharan Africa.

Essien also described the recent inspection visit by the Akwa State Governor, Pst. Umo Eno, his Deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Exco Members and members of the House of Assembly to some key projects with a view of ascertaining their stages of development, as a big step in the right direction.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, the IADCL boss noted that the visit to the International Smart Terminal Building, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and the Airport Medical Centre at the Victor Attah International Airport among other key infrastructure had afforded the Governor the opportunity to appraise the level of work done so far as well as the challenges faced by the contractors.

He averred, “That visit had allowed him to assess the level of development of these projects, interface with the contractors to ascertain the challenges encountered and progress so far made. I can assure you that these are projects that would create jobs for our people, boost the revenue profile of the State and promote tourism”.

While applauding Governor Umo Eno for keeping faith with his campaign promise, Dr Essien reiterated the resolve of the current administration to fast-track development in the aviation sector by ensuring the timely completion of the smart terminal building, the MRO and other projects within the airport to boost tourism, job creation and revenue generation in the State.

“The Governor’s visit shows how passionate the Governor is in ensuring that projects initiated by previous administrations were completed and put to optimal use for the benefit of the people”.

“That visit had afforded him an opportunity to assess the level of development of these projects and interface with the contractors to ascertain the challenges encountered and progress so far made. I can assure you that these are projects that would create jobs for our people, boost the revenue profile of the State and promote tourism”.

Dr. Essien expressed optimism that upon completion of these laudable projects, the State would be better positioned as a leading State in aviation development.

The Governor and his entourage had also visited the Dakkada Luxury Estate where he inspected the internal roads and lauded the level of progress at the site