A’Ibom: Wike To Commission 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road Wednesday

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will on Wednesday inaugurate the newly completed 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road as part of activities marking the anniversary of Akwa Ibom State’s creation by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, in 1987.

The road links rural communities in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State with Azumini in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, significantly easing travel between both states.

During an inspection tour of the project, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso, said the governor prioritizes projects based on their viability and impact on the people, not favoritism.

“This is a road that will help the people of Ika Local Government and other parts of Akwa Ibom access Aba, the commercial hub of the East, in just minutes. Likewise, those coming from Abia can easily connect to Uyo, the state capital. Though initiated by the past administration, this government completed it,” Ndueso explained.

He added that Governor Eno’s approach is people-driven, citing the construction of a one-kilometer bypass leading to the country home of the Minister of State for Gas, Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, as an example of fostering collaboration for the state’s common interest.

Chairman of Ika Local Government expressed profound gratitude to Governor Eno, describing the road as a major relief for farmers and traders who frequently travel to Aba for business. He noted that this is the first project to be formally commissioned in the council since its creation.

“We can now reach Aba in Abia or even Oyigbo in Rivers within 30 minutes. That is the advantage we are enjoying,” he said, while also commending the people of Azumini and the Abia State Government for their cooperation in ensuring the project’s success.

Residents of Azumini hailed the road as a new gateway into Akwa Ibom, expressing appreciation to Governor Eno for the development.

Among prominent citizens expected at the commissioning are the Minister of State for Gas, Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, who once served as chairman of Ika Local Government between 2004 and 2007.