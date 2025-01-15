A’Ibom Verification Exercise Exposes Over 2,000 Ghost Workers

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has applauded Governor Umo Eno over the physical verification exercise of civil servants, adding that over 2,000 ghost workers have so far been discovered in the process.

The Secretary of NLC in the state, Alpha Marshall disclosed this yesterday, during a telephone interview with journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

According to Marshall, a little over 51,700 civil servants have so far been verified against the 55,120 workers that were available on record before the verification exercise.

Speaking further, the NLC Secretary, who reiterated that the verification exercise was seamless and transparent, added that the report of the exercise was ready for submission to the governor.

On civil servants that are yet to be verified, the NLC Secretary, who noted that plans were underway to reschedule a verification exercise for workers whose issues bothered on mismatched details on National Identification Number (NIN).

