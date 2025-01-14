A’Ibom: Verification Exercise Exposes Over 2,000 Ghost Workers In Civil Service – NLC

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State chapter has applauded Gov Umo Eno over the physical verification exercise of Civil Servants, adding that over 2,000 ghost workers have so far been discovered in the process.

The Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Alpha Marshall made this disclosure on Tuesday, during a telephone interview with Journalists in Uyo.

According to Comrade Marshall, a little over 51, 700 Civil servants have so far been verified against the 55,120 workers that were available on record before the verification exercise.

Speaking further, the NLC Secretary who reiterated that the verification process was seamless and transparent, said the report of the exercise is ready for submission to the Governor.

On Civil servants yet to be verified, the NLC Secretary who disclosed that plans are underway to reschedule a verification exercise for workers whose issues are bothered by mismatched details on their National Identification Number, NIN, maintained that the rescheduled exercise will not stop the committee from submitting the report to the Governor.

While describing Governor Eno as a promise keeper, Comrade Marshall expressed optimism that once the report is reviewed by the Governor, civil servants will be paid the new minimum wage.

It would be recalled that Governor Eno in his avowed commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the State, had promised to pay the N80,000 minimum wage to all public workers immediately after completion of the physical verification exercise, with effect from November last year.

