A’Ibom Urges State Varsity Unions To Shelve Planned Strike

…says Eno has granted demands

Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to the planned resumption of industrial action by the Joint Action Committee of the State University, saying it was unnecessary.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet in an interview with journalists in her office on Tuesday, said such proposed action is needless as Governor Umo Eno has already directed payments in lieu of their demands.

Mrs Etiebet noted that Pastor Eno who few weeks ago called the union leaders to meet in his office, is a listening leader and a promise keeper who does not need to be threatened with any strike action before he does what needs to be done.

According to her, “All the financial demands that the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU, SSANU and NAAT of Akwa Ibom State University presented to the Governor as their reason for the earlier strike are being addressed as directed by the Governor.

“These include the payment of 2023 leave grant, 2023 13th Month salary (Enomber)”, and approval for payment of palliative for 2023.

“The Governor has approved that all of these be paid. But remember, due process has to be followed so that we don’t end up making mistakes .”

On the issue of the constitution of the Governing Council of the University, the Commissioner noted that: “Government is in the process of constituting governing councils for all its tertiary institutions.

On the issue of the construction of students’ hostels, she hinted at ongoing arrangements by the State Government with a private firm, for a public-private partnership, a PPP model for the construction of new hostel blocks in the school campus.

She, therefore, reasoned that Governor Eno should rather be commended for all he has done including giving priority to the welfare of civil servants and retirees in the State despite scanty resources and current economic realities.

Mrs Etiebet wondered why a governor who has been consistent in keeping to his promises for Akwa Ibom people across sectors would have to be threatened with a strike action for an issue to be sorted out.

“That does not apply to Governor Umo Eno. When he approved an additional 2.7 billion Naira yesterday for the continuous payment of Gratuities to retirees in the State, there was neither protest nor strike action by NLC, NUT or even the retirees. Let us continue to believe in him as he believes in good governance,” Commissioner Etiebet averred.

She appealed to the unions to continue to show understanding as the payments gradually came to fruition.