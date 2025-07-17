A’Ibom Unveils Robust Youth Tech Hub For Digital Innovation

The 2025 ARISE Youth Skills Week ended on a high note in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the official launch of the ARISE Youth-Friendly Tech Hub.

Unveiled by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, at the Ibom E-Library, the facility will serve as a pilot for a network of innovation centres planned across the state’s 31 Local Government Areas.

Tagged “The Green House” by the Minister, the tech hub is fully equipped with digital tools and high-speed internet, providing a creative space for tech-driven learning, enterprise development, and digital empowerment.

“Governor Umo Eno is not just a visionary; he’s an executioner of dreams. This initiative places Akwa Ibom ahead of the curve in youth-focused innovation,” Olawande declared, commending the state for its leadership.

The Minister also hinted at a forthcoming policy shift from the One Youth – Two Skills campaign to a new model tagged One Local Government, One Product, aimed at diversifying local economies through skilled enterprise.

He emphasized the urgency of investing in digital literacy nationwide, adding, “Nigeria cannot afford to leave its youth behind in the global digital race. This hub is a model of what our future should look like.”

Governor Umo Eno, represented at the launch by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Ekerette Ekanem, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to replicating the hub model across all local government areas in the state. “We are not just building centres; we are building the next generation of innovators. This hub is a spark for grassroots creativity and digital inclusion,” Ekanem said.

Dr. Ekanem praised the Governor for his unwavering commitment to youth and for creating a stand-alone Ministry of Youth Development to drive transformative policies and investments. “This celebration is not just ceremonial; it is a clear declaration of the administration’s resolve to prepare our young people for a digital and innovation-driven future,” he stated. He noted that youth empowerment through AI and digital skills aligns with the event’s sub-theme, Harnessing Youth Skills for Economic Growth and Innovation in Line with the ARISE Agenda.

The Commissioner also launched the State Government’s Youth Development Template, aligned with the Governor’s ARISE Agenda. The opening day of the event featured a high-level panel discussion on the role of youth skills in economic transformation and a pitching contest that showcased remarkable talent from young innovators.

A standout moment was the emergence of an SS1 student from Christian Secondary Commercial School, Uyo, who won the pitch contest with a groundbreaking Agric-Guard innovation. The student scored 83%, clinched the first prize, and received a ₦1 million cash award.

The closing ceremony featured goodwill messages from key stakeholders, including Hon. Martins Esin, Chairman of the House of Reps Committee on Youth Development; Mr. John Onifade, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development; Hon. Uwemedimo Asuquo, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State House Committee on Youth, Sports and Security; Prof. Enoidem Usoro, Rector, Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre; and Etinyene Ofong-Ekpe, leader of the 31 LGA Youth Development Supervisors. They all applauded the initiative as a catalyst for youth empowerment and pledged full support for its statewide expansion.

Outstanding young tech innovators were also honoured, with prizes awarded to top performers who pitched creative solutions to key social and economic challenges.