A’Ibom University Raises Alarm Over Fake Employment Syndicate

The management of the Akwa Ibom State University has advised the general public to be wary of a faceless syndicate group currently advertising non-existing job opportunities in the institution on social media.

The institution in a press statement endorsed by the Registrar, Dr Ebi G. Eno-Ibanga and made available to our Correspondent in Uyo on Tuesday said “The attention of the Management of the Akwa Ibom State University has been drawn to an employment advertisement circulating on social media platforms inviting members of the public to apply for vacancies in the University.

“This employment advertisement has been made without the knowledge and consent of the Akwa Ibom State University. This act is misleading, fraudulent and intended to exploit the plight of members of the public in dire need of a job.

“Accordingly, this is to clarify that the University does not have any affiliation with this false advertisement and hereby distances itself from such recruitment.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Akwa Ibom State University is NOT recruiting at the moment. The recruitment exercise for the University is only disseminated through our official online platforms and the State print media.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard the fake employment advertisement and to always visit the official website of the University for advertisement and other necessary information”.