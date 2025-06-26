A’Ibom: Two Civil Servants Get Automatic Promotion For Punctuality

As part of efforts to reward excellence and dedication in the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, two civil servants were on Wednesday granted automatic special promotion and a cash reward of ₦100,000 each for punctuality.

The recognition was announced by the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, during a public lecture organized at the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Auditorium, Uyo, as part of activities marking the 2025 Public Service Week celebration.

The recipients—Barr. Victor Fabian, a Principal State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, and Ms. Itoro Ernest Udofia, Deputy Director of Promotions in the Ministry of Trade and Investment—were reportedly the first to arrive and be seated for the lecture. According to Elder Essien, they were already in position by 9:00 a.m. when he arrived for a routine inspection.

In his welcome address, Elder Essien commended their punctuality, noting that such acts of commitment deserve recognition as a motivation for other public servants.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Pastor Umo Eno for his consistent support of the state workforce, citing numerous worker-friendly initiatives. Elder Essien urged civil servants to embrace the Public Service Week as an opportunity to refresh and reflect on their roles in supporting government operations behind the scenes.

Speaking on the theme “Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service,” he called on workers to stay updated with global trends in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), stressing that innovation is key to 21st-century service delivery.

Delivering the lecture, the Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Hon. Frank Ekpenyong, emphasized the transformative role of technology in government operations. He cited improvements recorded during the recent staff verification exercise and encouraged civil servants to improve their ICT skills, especially in areas such as payroll, personnel records, pension management, and bank data handling.

Chairman of the occasion, retired Permanent Secretary Sir Essang Nsa Bassey, thanked the Head of Service for the invitation and shared insights from his extensive experience across several government MDAs. He urged the workforce to embrace technological change for improved service delivery.

The event was attended by Permanent Secretaries, Directors, and a large turnout of civil servants. It also featured goodwill messages from the State NLC Chairman, Comrade (Elder); the Dean of the College of Permanent Secretaries, Barr. Uduak Eyo-Nsa; State NDE Coordinator, Mrs. Uduak Effiong Essien; Civil Service Commission Chair, Mrs. Ekerebong Umoh; and the representative of the State Chief Judge, Justice Winifred Umoh.

In her vote of thanks, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Grace Akpan, expressed appreciation to God for the successful event. She thanked Governor Eno for restoring the Public Service Week celebrations, the Commissioner for his impactful lecture, and the Head of Service for his leadership.

She reminded workers of upcoming activities to round off the week, including a novelty football match between the mainstream service and Unified Local Government staff on Friday, June 27; a road walk on Saturday, June 28; and a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 29, at the International Christian Worship Centre. She encouraged full participation in all remaining events.