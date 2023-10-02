A’Ibom TRC Law: Sheathe Your Sword, Media Group Begs Aggrieved Parties

A group of Media professionals operating under the aegis of Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum has made a passionate appeal to all the aggrieved parties over the newly amended traditional institution law in Akwa Ibom to consider the interest and future of the state above all.

The group in a Press statement endorsed by the Chairman, Comrade Ofonime Isong and made available to journalists in Uyo on Monday explained that a look at the status of traditional institutions in States across Nigeria shows that many States had already operated under the law that gives permanence on the occupants of the stool of number one traditional rulers stool in their respective States

According to the group, ” For instance, Adamawa State has Lamido of Adamawa, Anambra has Obi of Onitsha, Bauchi has Emir of Bauchi, Benue has Tor Tiv, Borno has Shehu of Borno, Edo has Oba of Benin and Gombe has Emir of Gombe. There are also Emir of Hadejia for Jigawa, Emir of Katsina for Katsina and several others up to 23 of them.

“Why is that of Akwa Ibom State made to look for sacrilege by enemies of the State? We believe that this law should even be celebrated and those who facilitated the bill for working to bring Akwa Ibom State at par with its contemporaries in Nigeria.

“The law now makes it possible for Akwa Ibom State to have a number one king who will be a worthy representative and ambassador of the State Traditional Rulers Council. it is not about His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, it is not about Oku Ibom nor Ibibio, Annang or Oro. What is paramount is the permanent interest of the Akwa Ibom people. Whoever does not love Akwa Ibom State does not also love his immediate ethnic group” the group added.

The group further highlighted, “Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum plead with all stakeholders to sheath their swords and put the interest of Akwa Ibom State above ethnic sentiments.

“Let us not also forget that by the law of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, the President-General does not operate unilaterally, and as such will not be leading or taking decisions alone.

“The law equally makes provision for Vice President I and Vice President II. These two Vice Presidents represent Annang and Oro respectively. It makes it impossible for one ethnic group to dominate others.

” This means that the President-General will not be attending national events and programmes alone but in the company of the Nkuku Annang and Ahta Oro.

In some instances, the President-General can also mandate his Vice President I or Vice President II to represent him. It is not an Ibibio, Annang or Oro, it is an Akwa Ibom thing. We call on everyone irrespective of political party and ethnic background to close ranks and work for the good and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State”.