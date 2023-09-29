A’Ibom Traditional Rulers Council Law: The Untold Truth

It is so disheartening to read tissues of lies forced through the throat of our revered traditional rulers by unprincipled politicians concerning the new traditional rulers council law of Akwa Ibom State. This is the height of desperation.

The credible investigation has deflated the make-believe stories written by the faces behind the mask and ostensibly authored by some paramount rulers mostly from Annang. Our people deserve the right to know the objective truth hence the need to save them from this deliberate disinformation.

First, findings have revealed that the meeting where the proposed amendment of the TRC law was discussed was a routine meeting by the Traditional Rulers Council which is held once a month.

The meeting was neither at the instance of the former Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel nor the present governor, Pastor Umo Eno who was at that time, Governor-elect.

It was a sequel to the resolution of the TRC that the idea of meeting with the governor was muted so that he could make their proposal become law. The meeting was facilitated by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs upon the request and resolution of the TRC. It was there that the then Governor Udom Emmanuel granted them an audience.

When the meeting was eventually held, all the paramount rulers present applauded the proposal which showed affirmation. The basis for the proposed amendment was that Akwa Ibom State’s traditional rulers were not always recognized by the traditional institutions in Nigeria.

That necessitated the elevation so that the TRC would not be playing a second-fiddle role on the national stage, even when the Oku Ibom Ibibio was the Chairman of the South-South Traditional Rulers Council.

The traditional rulers practically pleaded with the governor to support their idea in order to ascribe status to the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council. Everyone was happy with it and thanked the governor for supporting them until politicians manufactured the dangerous slants of the law in order to meet their selfish objectives.

The aim is to put the former Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel in a bad light as though he was the architect and mastermind of the law, something that originally emanated from the traditional rulers’ council based on the need and observed lacuna in the council.

The politicians behind this unnecessary heating of the polity over an already passed bill and signed into law want to force or mislead the people to hate former Governor Udom Emmanuel, and to create the impression that the present Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has no power, hence he can be blackmailed and tossed at will using the traditional rulers council law as their guinea pig.

It is quite unfortunate that such lies can be allowed to penetrate the fabric of our dear State. This is capable of affecting the peace and unity of Akwa Ibom State.

How will these faceless politicians feel when they cause distrust and disunity among brothers and sisters? Politics should not be taken this far.

The traditional institution is a sacred institution with its own unique existence and operations. politicizing the traditional institution should be thoroughly discouraged.

Akwa Ibom is not the only State in Nigeria that is operating permanent headship of the traditional ruler’s council. They are about twenty-four. Other States did not see such a non-existent political undertone. Permanent headship of the traditional ruler’s council also operates in Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Edo and a host of other states. It is so disappointing that people can go such extra mile to desecrate the traditional institution that they ironically want to protect.

Just to score cheap political points for the paymasters, our own people now send women to go and pour libation. That does not look like a known custom of Akwa Ibom State. Politicians should leave the affairs of the traditional institution to the traditional rulers. Politics should not permeate our traditions and customs because there are consequences to all of this.

There is an existing law which guides the operation of the traditional rulers council in Akwa Ibom State. Blackmailing everyone at sight, chanting ethnic songs of war and threatening imaginary enemies will not solve the problem. Not even sectional press statements will do the magic. It is better for the traditional rulers to come together and chat a way forward.

Politicians should first of all hold their coronation before they come to decide for the paramount rulers. Otherwise, let everyone concentrate on their own calling. Akwa Ibom State is all that we have. Let desperation by ethnic bigots not tear us apart. That will be a great disappointment to the founding fathers.

The enthronement of Oku Ibom Ibibio as the President-General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Traditional Rulers Council is in order. Let us not be misguided by the deception press statements by the hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob. Politicians should leave the traditional institution alone.