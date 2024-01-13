A’Ibom To Partner NSIA, OCP For Fertilizer, Ammonia Production, Coconut Refinery, Ors

…Eno Sets Up a Team to Facilitate the Process.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed readiness to partner with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the OCP Africa in four key investment areas.

The Governor made this known during a meeting with a team from NSIA and OCP Africa at the Government House, Uyo.

He noted that the government under his leadership is willing and ready to partner with experts in different areas to further development in the State and make good his campaign promises as contained in the ARISE Agenda.

He noted that it is not actually the business of government to be involved in business, but to create an enabling environment for investors and for businesses to thrive, adding, “we can work to set the infrastructure. Ibom Air is a clear example and I love the model.

“We want to work with you on the green houses and commercial farming, special warehouse for the blending plant, we have one in Nsit Ubium, we can give you that one right now.

“Since God has given me the privilege to be on the driver’s seat now,

I will do everything I can to make this succeed, and we have a good team here. The stage is set for the economic development of the State,” Governor Umo Eno said.

He therefore set up a team on the government side, including the Managing Director, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor, Executive Director of Agriculture Investment, Pastor Godwin Ukwat and immediate past Chairman, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the State, Mr Gabriel Ukpe, to liaise with the selected members on the investors team in order to facilitate the process.

In his remarks, the MD/CEO of NSIA, Aminu Umar-Sadiq said the visit was to discuss three key areas of investment, including ammonia production and ammonia phosphate plant, coconut refinery and green agriculture.

According to him, “we came on a visit to the Governor along with our partners called OCP Africa to discuss three areas of investment, first is around Amonia production and the ammonia phosphate plant.

“The second is around coconut refinery that is in Akwa Ibom State that is underutilized. NSIA and OCP want to bring their financial and agricultural expertise in order to enhance the utilisation of the coconut refinery and backward integrate towards the production of coconut in the State.

“The third area of collaboration is that there are green houses that are also under utilised for which OCP has extensive expertise and capital to put those green houses into effective use.

“The fourth is around puting in place a blending unit so that there can be a plant for blending fertilizers in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

Mr. Umar-Sadiq stated that NSIA and OCP have for the last six years jointly run a programme called the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative where Nigeria has imported phosphate fertilizer from OCP, adding that this is an attempt to actually backward integrate to begin to produce the ammonia phosphate locally in Nigeria.

According to him, when executed, the project will ensure significant wealth creation, incredible job opportunities and make the State a hub for industrial activities.

At the meeting were: the Chief Operating Officer of OCP Africa, HETTITI Mohamed, Caleb Usoh, Chief of Staff to the CEO, OCP Africa Morocco, Oluwatoba Asana, Country Manager, Nigeria, Mostafa Bouita, Vice President Industrial Development, KESSAB Abdeljallil, Head of Industrial Projects, Donald Madukwe, Head of Agronomy, Africa, and Ishioma Ishie, Community Manager, OCP Africa Nigeria.

Also were: Pius Osiriamhe Anyiador, Portfolio Manager NIF, Abraham Durosawo, Portfolio Manager NIF, Uduak Ukpe, Associate Vice President, Legal,

Charlotte Adesiyan, Head of Government Relations, and Head, Agric Nigeria, Tayo Ajayi among others.