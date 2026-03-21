A’Ibom To Further Reforms On Power, Maritime Sectors – Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to furthering reforms and investment in the power and maritime sector of the State to boost the economy.

He gave the assurance at the Victor Attah International Airport while fielding questions from Correspondents on his return from the United Kingdosm where he accompanied President Tinubu on a State visit.

The Governor said that the trip afforded him the opportunity to meet with investors, especially in the power sector and assured Akwa Ibom people of a positive outcome from the interaction.

He noted that his administration has taken strategic steps towards transforming the power sector, while also working hard to realise its vision on the Ibom Deep Seaport.

“We expect something good from the interaction. It takes a lot of work, whether it is Ibom Deep Seaport or Power; it takes a lot of work.

“We have made giant strides in reforming the power sector, but it takes a while, it is not a walk in the park, it is precept upon precept.”

The Governor expressed regret about the current national power outage, expressing his administration’s commitment to changing the narrative for good.

On Ibom Deep Seaport, Governor Eno urged Akwa Ibom people to exercise patience as his administration remains focused and committed to ensuring that the dream is achieved for the benefit of the State.

“We have made our point very clear. We are engaging investors on the Ibom Deep Seaport. We just finished paying for the feasibility studies of that Seaport. It takes processes to get things done. I appreciate the enthusiasm, and I want the Seaport like yesterday.

“I want power like yesterday. But we would like to go through these processes, and I am sure we are doing it, and I know that by the grace of God, we will get there.

“We are moving inch by inch on where we ought to be on the Ibom Deep Seaport and the power sector. Things don’t happen overnight, but we have good engagements, and people are showing interest,” the Governor concluded.