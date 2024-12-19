A’Ibom To Establish Oil Mineral Exploration Company

Share

…revitalise state paints factory

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has directed the State Investment Corporation, AKICORP to ensure immediate revitalisation of the moribund State-owned paint company, Ibom Paints, formerly known as Peacock Paints.

The Governor also disclosed plans to establish Ibom Oil Mineral Exploration Company to identify marginal fields and enhance the state’s active participation in the oil and gas industry.

The Governor made these known during Day 3, the concluding event of the EXCO Ministerial Briefing/End-of-Year review held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

Governor Eno explained that Akwa Ibom is rich in oil and other mineral resources, and therefore, must strive to have its rightful place in the oil and gas industry.

The Governor who is a seasoned entrepreneur noted that given the ready market for paint in the State, especially through the various projects of government, there was an urgent need to revitalise the state-owned paints company, which can create job opportunities and revenue for the State.

Similarly, the Governor also disclosed plans to officially launch the Akwa Ibom Geographical Information System( AkwaGIS) Agency, under the Ministry of Lands and Town Planning to help in the ongoing process of digital land administration, Certificate of Occupancy and other land matters.

He noted that as a proponent of running government as a business, the 3-day EXCO Ministerial briefing/end-of-year review was basically to look at the achievements in the past year, get some appraisal from the stakeholders and also learn from their inputs.

He commended the stakeholders for their participation, contributions and encouraging words, and assured everyone that the State under his leadership, will continue to run a transparent and all-inclusive government that is open to ideas with the determination to deliver on the ARISE Agenda for a better Akwa Ibom State.

“Let me on behalf of the Government and people of our dear State thank all of you our stakeholders, elders, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, organized Labour, Nigeria Union of Journalists Akwa Ibom State Council, the Students, youths, and women, non-indigenes Communities, and residents in our dear State for your active participation.

“Let me thank you for your patience and for your worthy contributions to the things that we are doing.

“Please permit me to thank members of the enlarged Executive Council, all of the Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries for the detailed presentation of the modest achievements, challenges and future projections on their respective Ministries,” he said.

The Governor said citizens’ engagement will continue in the new year with a town hall meeting across all the federal constituencies, and urged all stakeholders to prepare to participate.

“In the new year, by the grace of God, we will accelerate the pace of work, having already been scored high by our people so far. We will fill the gaps where such may have been observed or detected,” he added.

In his remark, the President General, Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk said he was satisfied to see the innovations and creativity of the Governor, and his all-inclusive approach to governance, and assured of continuous support from the traditional institution.

Similarly, the political leaders of Ikot Ekpene and Uyo Senatorial Districts, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, and Senator Effiong Bob, as well as the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi speaking for Ikot Ekpene, Uyo and Eket Senatorial Districts respectively, said it was unprecedented to have such forum where government presents its scorecard and subjects itself to open assessment, and assured of the support of their respective senatorial districts beyond 2027.

