A’Ibom To Establish Of Oil Mineral Exploration Company

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has directed the State Investment Corporation, AKICORP, to ensure immediate revitalisation of the moribund state-owned paint company, Ibom Paints, formerly known as Peacock Paints.

The governor also disclosed plans to establish Ibom Oil Mineral Exploration Company to identify marginal fields and enhance active participation of the State in the oil and gas industry.

He made these known at the end of the Exco Ministerial Briefing/ End of Year review held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

Eno explained that Akwa Ibom is rich in oil and other mineral resources, and therefore, must strive to have its rightful place in the oil and gas industry.

The governor who is a seasoned entrepreneur noted that given the ready market for paint in the state, especially through the various projects of government, there was an urgent need to revitalise the state-owned paints company, create job opportunities and revenue for the state.

