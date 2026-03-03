A’Ibom To Employ More Civil Servants After Flushing Out 3,000 Ghost Workers

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Emem Almond Bob, has disclosed that more than 3,000 ghost workers were removed from the state payroll following recently concluded staff and pensioners’ verification exercises, creating fiscal space for new employment.

He added that the Treasury Single Account (TSA) is now fully operational, with all Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) paid through the AkwaRemit platform into the consolidated state account.

Providing details of the financial reset recorded in the last two years during an interview with Mr. Emem Almond Bob announced that the administration has fully cleared N39.83 billion in inherited commercial bank debts, covering both principal and interest. He further stated that the gratuity backlog inherited at N110 billion has been reduced by N80 billion as of February 2026.

According to the finance commissioner, the state’s investment portfolio has grown from N6 billion to N10 billion, generating N260.646 million in returns as of June 2025. Annual financial statements are now prepared and published in line with internationally accepted best practices, while Public Financial Management assessments have strengthened fiscal oversight and informed the full implementation of the Treasury Single Account.

Bob further highlighted that the state has published annual Debt Sustainability Analyses and quarterly debt profiles, securing eligibility for donor partnerships.

“The government obtained a $3.585 million State Action on Business Enabling Reform (SABER) drawdown and a €500,000 NEWMAP drawdown for erosion and flood control interventions.

“Additional milestones include N321.8 million disbursed as housing loans to 212 civil servants, ongoing repayment of Afrexim credit facilities linked to Ibom Power, sustained financial support for Ibom Air operations, prompt payment of contractors, and over 85 percent budget performance. Enhanced citizens’ participation has resulted in the 2025 and 2026 budgets being largely driven by citizen-nominated projects.”